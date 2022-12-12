Man indicted on three felony charges regarding crimes against children

Whitney Ray Coburn is being held in the Hardin County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

HARDIN COUNTY, Texas — A 44-year-old man accused of committing multiple crimes against children could soon stand trial.

Whitney Ray Coburn is accused of sexually assaulting minors. One victim was younger than six years old when the alleged assault took place and another was younger than 14, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Coburn is charged with one count of indecency with a child sexual contact and two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child. All the charges are classified as felonies.

One of the alleged assaults happened in September 2022. The other happened in 2008.

A Hardin County grand jury handed up the indictment on December 2, 2022. Coburn was admitted into the Hardin County Jail on December 8, 2022.

The indictments were made public Monday.

The bond for each charge was set to $500,000. Coburn is being held in the Hardin County Jail on bonds totaling $1.5 million.

