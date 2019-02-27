BEAUMONT, Texas — A man was indicted on Wednesday on one count of intoxication manslaughter following a November accident.

Toiy Jackson was indicted after a wreck that took place on November 27, 2018, in the 7300 block of Washington in Beaumont.

Beaumont police were called to the single-vehicle accident, finding Jackson inside a van according to a police report.

Jackson told EMS personnel he had about six beers and was driving the vehicle according to the report.

An unconscious woman was found in the front seat according to the report. Brandy Delaine Ballard, who police say died as result of the accident, died on December 19.