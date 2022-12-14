Man indicted for murder after allegedly killing ex-girlfriend

Jose Wil Lopez, 37, is accused of killing Marilu Lopez-Berrios, 39. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail on a $950,000 bond.

Example video title will go here for this video

BEAUMONT, Texas — A man was indicted for murder Wednesday after allegedly killing his ex-girlfriend.

Jose Wil Lopez, 37, is accused of killing Marilu Lopez-Berrios, 39.

(EDITORS NOTE: The video above is from a November 15, 2022 newscast.)

On Friday, November 4, 2022, officials issued a CLEAR alert for Lopez-Berrios. She had last been seen on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 5 a.m. in Beaumont.

The alert also stated that police were looking for Lopez in connection with her abduction. He was located in the 2200 block of Poplar Street on Saturday, November 5, 2022.

Lopez was taken to the Beaumont Police Department where he talked with investigators. He later led them to Lopez-Berrios' body, along Broussard Road.

Lopez-Berrios' 17-year-old son first reported his mom missing to the Beaumont Police Department on Thursday, November 3, 2022.

He told police his mom usually left for work at 5 a.m., but on Wednesday, she never made it to work, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Her son said his mom's ex, Lopez, had been harassing her lately and the son believed he may have done something to Lopez-Berrios.

After leading investigators to Lopez-Berrios body, Lopez returned to the Beaumont Police Department where he described in detail how he lost control and "intentionally and knowing caused death" of Lopez-Berrios, according to the affidavit.

Lopez gave police a time line of his actions and stated it was his decision to take her life, according to the affidavit.

An autopsy report obtained by 12News ruled Lopez-Berrios' preliminary cause of death as manual strangulation, with blunt force trauma to the head as a contributing factor.

Lopez is being held in the Jefferson County Jail on a $950,000 bond.

Lopez-Berrios leaves behind three children. Her co-workers started a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses, which raised almost $12,000.

"She didn't deserve this. She always took care of her children," Cecilia Manzo, friend and co-worker of Lopez-Berrios, said.

Before her death, friends of Lopez-Berrios said she worked at the Chick-fil-A in Orange. Those who knew and loved Marilu Lopez-Berrios described her as hardworking, independent, kind-hearted and sweet.

To her co-workers who were also her friends, Marilu Lopez-Berrios was like family and someone they cared for very much.

"She was like an aunt," Manzo said. "We were like a family at Chick-fil-A Orange."

Lopez-Berrios' hard work at the Orange restaurant recently earned her a promotion.

"A month ago she received a job promotion as a trainer at Chick-fil-A," Manzo said. "Her determination, her work ethic was impeccable."

Lopez-Berrios' loved ones said she was tragically taken from them far too soon.

"It breaks our hearts to know that she is no longer with us," Manzo said. "She was family and her work family will always remember her for the sweet and beautiful person she was."

Credit: Cecilia Manzo

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.