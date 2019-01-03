ORANGE, Texas — A man police say is responsible for a collision that killed a "Good Samaritan" and a child in 2018 turned himself in at the Orange County jail Thursday night.

Stevan Shonn Smith, 32, of Orange, turned himself in after he was indicted by an Orange County grand jury on two counts of intoxication manslaughter and three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

His bonds total $275,000 according to the sheriff's office.

Pedro Jose Soza-Orozco, 46, of Groves was helping a stranded motorist on the eastbound service road of Interstate 10 near FM 1135 in May 2018 according to 12News file stories.

Stevan Shonn Smith, 32

Orange County Sheriff's Office

He was attaching a tow chain to a disabled vehicle when an eastbound Ford F-250 hit the Saturn killing Orozco and a 2-year-old who was in the vehicle.

Orozco and the child were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Saturn's driver, Steafan Horne Jr., 26, of Louisiana and another passenger in the Saturn were both taken to CHRISTUS Southeast Texas - Elizabeth in Beaumont with serious injuries. They survived their injuries.

A background check of Shonn shows he has two prior DWI convictions.

In 2013 he got 1 year probation for a DWI charge in Port Arthur and in 2014 he received 2 years probation for a DWI charge in Jasper County.