Man indicted for shooting at clerk during armed armed robbery at Shell Food Mart in Beaumont

22-year-old Hunter Aucoin was placed into custody with the help of a CrimeStoppers tip.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 22-year-old man accused of shooting a convenience store clerk in the hand after the clerk sprayed bear spray at him during an April robbery has been indicted.

On April 13, 2023, at nearly 3 a.m., Hunter Aucoin, 22, allegedly walked into the Shell Food Mart at 10910 Eastex, grabbed a drink from the cooler and then pulled a gun on the clerk as he approached the counter.

He was indicted on aggravated robbery charges on Wednesday.

(EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired in an April 13, 2023 newscast.)

He then demanded that the clerk put money in his backpack according to police.

The clerk then grabbed a can of bear spray from under the counter and attempted to spray Aucoin with it police said.

As he ran from the store Aucoin fired several shots at the clerk police said.

The clerk was struck in the hand and later treated for a wound to his finger accordint to police.

Aucoin, who did not leave the store with any cash, was later arrested after a tip was made to CrimeStoppers.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.