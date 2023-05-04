x
Crime

Man indicted for shooting at clerk during armed armed robbery at Shell Food Mart in Beaumont

22-year-old Hunter Aucoin was placed into custody with the help of a CrimeStoppers tip.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 22-year-old man accused of shooting a convenience store clerk in the hand after the clerk sprayed bear spray at him during an April robbery has been indicted.

On April 13, 2023, at nearly 3 a.m., Hunter Aucoin, 22, allegedly walked into the Shell Food Mart at 10910 Eastex, grabbed a drink from the cooler and then pulled a gun on the clerk as he approached the counter. 

He was indicted on aggravated robbery charges on Wednesday.

(EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired in an April 13, 2023 newscast.)

He then demanded that the clerk put money in his backpack according to police.

The clerk then grabbed a can of bear spray from under the counter and attempted to spray Aucoin with it police said.

Credit: BPD

As he ran from the store Aucoin fired several shots at the clerk police said.

The clerk was struck in the hand and later treated for a wound to his finger accordint to police.

Aucoin, who did not leave the store with any cash, was later arrested after a tip was made to CrimeStoppers.

