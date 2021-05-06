Beaumont man indicted for murder, accused of shooting 25-year-old man to death

Gregory Joseph Ager, 28, of Beaumont, is accused of shooting 25-year-old Darian Kaimen Banks, of Beaumont, multiple times in early June.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Jefferson County grand jury indicted a 28-year-old Beaumont man on Wednesday for first-degree murder, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Gregory Joseph Ager, 28, of Beaumont, is accused of shooting 25-year-old Darian Kaimen Banks, of Beaumont, multiple times in early June.

Editor's Note: The video above is from a June 5 newscast.

It happened on Saturday, June 5 at an apartment complex in the 2500 block of Smart Street in Beaumont.

A witness told police that Ager kicked open the front door of the apartment unit and entered the home. The witness claims Ager confronted Banks and then shot him multiple times in a doorway and inside a closet. Ager left the scene after the shooting, police said.

Beaumont Police arrived on the scene after the shooting was reported around 4:30 a.m. that Saturday. Investigators found Banks suffering from the gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after EMS arrived.

A murder warrant was issued for Ager the same day. He agreed to meet with the investigators and was later arrested.

The accused murderer is behind bars in the Jefferson County Jail on a $1.5 million bond, jail records show.

