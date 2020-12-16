Man indicted after woman's body found more than 24 hours after stabbing death in Port Neches

Police found her body on Sunday morning, but said she had been stabbed on Friday night

PORT NECHES, Texas — A man accused of stabbing a woman to death inside a Port Neches apartment was indicted for murder on Wednesday in Jefferson County.

Robert Alan Holloway was charged after officers found 44-year-old Heather Delmar's body inside an apartment at the Palms Apartments where the two lived together. Delmar was found on Sunday, Nov. 15 at the Ridgewood Drive complex. Police believe she was killed on Friday, Nov. 13.

Police said the two got into an argument and physical altercation before Holloway stabbed her several times with a knife. That's when police believe the 47-year-old left the scene. Holloway then got into a major accident according to a news release from Port Neches Police Department.

He had serious injuries and was taken to St. Elizabeth hospital.

Port Neches Police Chief Paul Lemoine said the woman was stabbed to death and had been in the apartment for several days.