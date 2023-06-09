Orange County man indicted for continuous sexual abuse of a child

The child was younger than 14 when the alleged abuse was reported, according to court documents.

ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — An Orange County man has been indicted for sex crimes against a child.

Phillip Jerome Jones, 54, was indicted on a charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child and was later arrested by Orange Police Department officers.

The child was younger than 14 when the alleged abuse was reported, according to court documents.

It is unknown when Jones will go to trial.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.