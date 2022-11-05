Man indicted, accused of leaving scene of wrong-way wreck that injured Port Arthur Police officer

The suspect's then-girlfriend told police he had been at a club drinking prior to the wreck.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A 27-year-old man could soon face trial after a late March wrong-way hit-and-run wreck left a Port Arthur Police officer injured.

A Jefferson County grand jury handed up an indictment for "accident involving injury or death" to Adrian Estrada on Wednesday. Officers said Estrada left the scene of the wreck without calling police and was intoxicated when the wreck happened.

Estrada is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail on a more than $150,000 bond, according to jail records.

The crash happened on March 26, 2022. Port Arthur Police went to Procter Street near Atlanta Avenue shortly before 6:30 a.m. after receiving a call about a crash involving a police patrol vehicle.

Officers were told that people were injured during the crash.

When officers got to the scene they saw a Port Arthur Police Department SUV parked in the traffic lane of Procter Street near Atlanta Avenue.

A beige Chevrolet Silverado was found a little less than two miles east of where the crash took place. The Silverado was parked in the traffic lane of Procter Street near 6th Avenue.

It was later determined that Estrada was driving the Silverado. Officers said Estrada left the scene on foot after the crash.

The driver of the police car was identified as Officer Jimmy Chad Whitehead. Whitehead was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Whitehead's head and left shoulder were injured during the crash. Neither injury was life threatening.

Evidence at the scene led officers to believe that Estrada was driving on the wrong side of the road when he hit the police SUV. Police also believe Estrada had been drinking before the crash happened.

Witnesses at the scene told police they knew Estrada. One of the witnesses said she was Estrada’s girlfriend.

Estrada's girlfriend said she and Estrada had been at a club in Port Arthur and confirmed Estrada had been drinking prior to the crash. She also said Estrada owned the Silverado.

Another witness said she was at the club with Estrada and his girlfriend and drove Estrada to his car after they left.

The second witness said she and Estrada’s girlfriend were in the car behind Estrada’s. She told police she saw Estrada swerve into oncoming traffic and saw "debris and sparks go everywhere."

Various items that identified Estrada were found throughout the car.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.