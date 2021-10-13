Man indicted, accused of swinging machete during argument in fast-food restaurant parking lot

The victim says he is looking to file charges against the suspect.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A man accused of pulling out a machete during an argument in a Port Arthur McDonald’s restaurant parking lot was indicted Wednesday for aggravated assault by a Jefferson County grand jury.

It happened on August 2, at the Port Arthur McDonald's located at 8435 Memorial Boulevard.

Port Arthur Police were called to the fast-food restaurant around 4:45 p.m. after reports about a man with a knife, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The suspect was later identified as 53-year-old transient Troy Landry. When officers arrived at McDonald’s, they learned that Landry fled the scene on a bike with a knife.

The victim told police he was approached by Landry after moving some property from behind his vehicle in the McDonald’s parking lot, the affidavit says.

Landry allegedly became upset with the victim for moving the property, and he began using vulgar language. As Landry moved closer toward the victim, he started swinging a machete at the victim while saying, “I’ll cut you,” the affidavit says.

The victim told police he is looking to file charges against Landry.

Officers later found Landry in the 7700 block of 9th Street in Port Arthur. Landry was still armed with the machete at the time of his arrest, the affidavit says.

He was taken to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, which is a second-degree felony.

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device