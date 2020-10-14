Man in Orange shot in leg after opening his door Wednesday morning

The shooting happened around 8:20 a.m. at the Orange Apartments.

ORANGE, Texas — Orange police officers are investigating a shooting involving a man who was shot after answering the door of his apartment unit Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened at the Orange Apartments on Ridgemont Drive.

Around 8:20 a.m., the man was in his apartment when he heard a knock at the door, according to Orange Police Captain W. K. Longlois.

The victim said the person who was knocking shot him in the leg as he answered the door. The shooter then left on foot, according to authorities.

The victim told police he didn't know who shot him or why. The victim was taken to the hospital by ambulance. Officials said he is in stable condition and is expected to live.

This is an ongoing investigation by the Orange Police Department.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

If you have information about this crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or text “BMT” followed by your tip information to CRIMES (274637) from your mobile phone.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

Also on 12Newsnow.com...