SULPHUR, La. — A Sulphur man was arrested after being discovered by police underneath a mattress wearing a gorilla suit on Wednesday, February 13.

Jeremie Moran was arrested Wednesday after police received a call about a suspicious person in an all-black costume walking the streets and going in and out of yards according to a Sulphur Police Department news release.

Officers were told the man was wearing black pants and a black jacket and was walking through yards looking through residences according to the release. Officers found Moran and gave him verbal commands to stop, and Moran ran into a residence through the front door according to the release.

Officers believed the man had run through the house and out the back door since it was left open according to the release. They began searching surrounding areas on foot to locate him according to the release.

Officers learned that Moran did not exit the house, and a security sweep of the residence was made according to the release. Moran was found hiding under a mattress wearing a black gorilla suit according to the release.

Officers gave loud commands to Moran, who complied. While he was being placed in handcuffs, he broke away from the officers with one wrist cuffed. He began physically resisting officers and officers regained control of Moran and he was taken to Sulphur City Jail and was later booked according to the release.

Moran was charged with simple resisting a police officer with force or violence, unauthorized entry of a dwelling, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, flight from and officer and wearing a mask or hood in public places according to the release.

