Livley Stratton was indicted Thursday for the murder of four men at an apartment in South Beaumont on Sunday, Sept 29, 2019.

In no particular order, the men killed: Bobby Wyatt, 39, Shannon Sutton, 23, Alvin Lee Bellard, 32, and Elijah Rideau, 33.

As he was dying, Rideau, one of the four men shot, identified the suspected shooter to a Beaumont police officer, according to obtained court documents.

The police officer who entered the apartment asked Rideau who shot him.

Rideau responded, "Lively," in what police described as a "dying declaration" in the affidavit.

In the probable cause affidavit obtained by 12News, a Beaumont patrol officer reported hearing shots fired while on patrol in the 4100 block of Highland Ave. at 12:10 p.m. that Sunday.

"Based on the facts gathered during this investigation, the statements made by witnesses and the dying declaration, and the provisions of section 19.2)b)(1)-Murder of the Texas Penal Code, Affiant believed there is sufficient probable cause for the arrest of Lively James Stratton Jr. b/m 9/8/97 charging him with four counts of murder," said officer James Gillen of the Beaumont police department in a probable cause affidavit.

