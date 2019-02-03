HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A 56-year-old convicted sex predator exposed himself to and touched a 4-year-old child, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.

Leonard Baudaway is charged with lewd and lascivious molestation and violating parole.

According to deputies, he was hired by a family to paint the interior of their house. While there, he exposed himself and touched the victim, they said.

He left the scene in his vehicle, but deputies found him and arrested him.

