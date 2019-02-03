HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A 56-year-old convicted sex predator exposed himself to and touched a 4-year-old child, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.
Leonard Baudaway is charged with lewd and lascivious molestation and violating parole.
According to deputies, he was hired by a family to paint the interior of their house. While there, he exposed himself and touched the victim, they said.
He left the scene in his vehicle, but deputies found him and arrested him.
What other people are reading right now:
- Laser Spine Institute suddenly closes operations nationwide
- Busch Gardens to open world's steepest and fastest hybrid coaster in 2020
- People are casually throwing cheese on babies as part of an internet challenge
- Man says he's not sure why neighbors don't like his home's paint job
- Tarantula 'the size of a dinner plate' kills opossum in new video
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.
Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.