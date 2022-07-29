Man gets 27 months added to eight-year sentence after attempted escape from Beaumont prison

Juan Fidencio Romo-De La Rosa pleaded guilty to “escape from federal prison” on December 28, 2021.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 39-year-old man had an additional two years and three months added to his already eight-year sentence after admitting to trying to escape from a federal prison in Beaumont.

Juan Fidencio Romo-De La Rosa pleaded guilty to “escape from federal prison” on December 28, 2021. De La Rosa is ordered to start a 27-month sentence after he finishes the eight-year sentence he was already serving.

De La Rosa was previously found guilty of bringing people into the U.S. illegally for money and being a felon in possession of a firearm in 2019.

The attempted escape took place on October 7, 2020. Officers at the Federal Correction Institute-Beaumont Medium were alerted to an active fence alarm.

Federal Bureau of Prisons officers found De La Rosa injured and bloodied and trying to climb the outer perimeter of a razor wire fence, according to court documents. He was bleeding because of the razor wire.

De La Rosa had already gotten over an interior fence during his attempted escape. He surrendered to guards at gunpoint without incident, according to court documents.

“Rest assured that those who threaten the safety and security of other inmates, staff, and the surrounding community, by escaping and attempting to escape from federal prison will be caught and will surely not escape justice either,” U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston said. “Their reward instead, will be additional time in federal prison tacked on to their current sentence.”

