Man gets 20 years after pleading guilty to 2019 death of Beaumont National Guardsman in Laredo

LAREDO, Texas — A Laredo man pleaded guilty Monday and was sentenced to prison for the 2019 murder of a Beaumont National Guardsman in Laredo.

(EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video is from April 2019.)

Guadalupe Villarreal, 26, pleaded guilty before Judge Monica Z. Notzon in Laredo's 111th District Court to the shooting death of John Lydell Tyler, 28, of Beaumont according to court officials.

Tyler was killed early Sunday morning, March 31, 2019.

Villarreal also pleaded guilty to a charge of unlawfully carrying a weapon.

He was sentence to 20 years for the death of Tyler and five years on the weapons charge. The sentences will run concurrently officials said.

Tyler worked in scaffolding construction at Sunbelt Rentals while living in Beaumont a friend told 12News in 2019.

