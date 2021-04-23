Man from Orange facing drug, gun charges after SWAT raid

Officials found a pistol and drugs when SWAT members and Orange police officers went into his house.

ORANGE, Texas — A man from Orange is facing drug and gun charges thanks to an ongoing investigation by the Orange Police Department.

Orange Police Captain Robert Enmon told 12News Joshua Denmon, 21, had a pistol and drugs including Meth, marijuana and Oxycodone, on Thursday night when SWAT members and Orange police officers went into his house on Rio Grande Place in the Charlemont edition to serve a warrant.

Denmon has a previous felony conviction and is not allowed to have a gun.

He's charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of being a felon in possession.

