Four teens detained after man found with ziptied wrists at San Antonio motel

As for what led to this incident, police are looking into if it is related to trafficking. They said it appears that way.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was found with his wrists ziptied at a San Antonio motel and four people have been detained, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident was reported around 10 a.m. on Friday at a motel in the 2200 block of Southwest Loop 410.

Police said the victim, who is 28-years-old, ran to the office to call for help after he says he was tied up in a motel room.

While officers were at the scene, they saw a vehicle pull in and the two suspects inside matched the victim's description. The driver of the vehicle then left the parking lot, and officers said they followed the car.

That's when the vehicle reportedly sped up, and police began chasing it. The suspects' vehicle eventually hit a curb on a sharp turn, and then "spun out."

SAPD said they held the suspects at gunpoint. The suspects complied and were taken into custody, police said. One is 17-years-old and the other is 18.

Police also took two other suspects into custody who were reportedly asleep in the motel room when the victim escaped. Their ages are 16 and either 17 or 18.

The man who was ziptied did not need to go to a hospital.