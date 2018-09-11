Port Arthur Police officers responded to a shooting Thursday night.

A 46-year-old man was on the ground in a driveway in the 1900 block of 19th Street around 10:34 p.m. when officers arrived, Port Arthur Police said in a news release. The man had a gunshot wound to his leg.

Port Arthur police said their investigation revealed a group of men approached the man and demanded money from him. During the robbery, the man was shot in the leg. The suspects fled the scene.

Officers interviewed multiple witnesses, Port Arthur Police said. The man was transported to a local hospital.

This is a developing story. We will update with more as soon as we receive confirmed information.

