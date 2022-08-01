Man found not guilty of homicide due to insanity ordered to stay in psychiatric hospital

Christopher Norris was indicted in 2001 in connection with a homicide.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A man who was ordered to stay in a psychiatric hospital after being found not guilty of a homicide by reason of insanity will remain there pending an annual review.

Christopher Norris was indicted in 2001 in connection with a homicide. Norris was found not guilty by reason of insanity and ordered to stay at the Rusk State Hospital for inpatient treatment.

According to its website, Rusk State Hospital is, "an in-patient hospital providing psychiatric treatment and care."

Norris was later granted outpatient treatment and was allowed to leave the hospital. However, he did not follow the conditions of his release and was ordered to stay at the hospital once again.

Norris has an annual review to decide whether he is allowed to leave. The most recent review took place Monday morning.

Judge Raquel West reviewed a report from Rusk that stated Norris has a high risk of future violence. Judge West ruled that Norris must stay at Rusk for at least one more year until 2023’s review.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

