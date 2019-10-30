Man found guilty of violently stabbing his ex-girlfriend more than 15 times in 2019 sentenced to 45 years

The attack happened outside the victim's apartment in Beaumont, where she and her three small children lived.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 32-year-old Southeast Texas man, who was found guilty of stabbing his ex-girlfriend multiple times in 2019, will spend the next 45 years in prison.

Byron Keith Sewell was found guilty of aggravated assault-family violence and sentenced on Thursday, September 1, 2022, according to a Jefferson County District Attorney's Office release.

A jury heard evidence that Sewell attacked and violently stabbed his ex-girlfriend more than 15 times. The attack happened on October 11, 2019 outside of the victim's apartment in Beaumont.

After stabbing the woman, Sewell left the scene, according to the release. The victim ran to the safety of her apartment, where she and her three small children lived.

Beaumont Police responded to the scene within minutes. Two officers testified that they had to act quickly to save the victim’s life, only stopping when emergency responders arrived at the scene.

The victim was taken to Christus St. Elizabeth, where she had to undergo surgery.

Officers and a K9 unit searched for Sewell for several hours but did not find him on the day the stabbing happened. A warrant was later issued for his arrest.

Sewell was arrested on October 30, 2019.

Due to the fact that a deadly weapon was involved, Sewell must serve at least half of his sentence before being eligible for parole, according to the release.

From a Jefferson County District Attorney's Office release:

