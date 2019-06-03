JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — A man accused of indecency with a child by exposure was found guilty by a jury according to Criminal District Attorney Bob Wortham.

Juan Manuel Almeda-Fernandez, 57, was accused of calling out to two girls playing outside while standing unclothed, masturbating, in a window according to a Jefferson County District Attorney's Office news release.

The sentence will be assessed by Judge John Stevens on April 8, after a pre-sentence investigation is made according to the release.

On June 25, 2018, two girls were attempting to catch stray cats in their neighbor's front yard when Fernandez called out to them from his bedroom window according to the release.

The girls told their neighbor, who told the police and victim's parents according to the release. The victims were interviewed and gave consistent information about the incident according to the release.

The case was tried in the Criminal District Court of Jefferson County and the jury convicted Fernandez after 10 minutes of deliberation according to the release.

Punishment for indecency with a child by exposure is a minimum of two and maximum of ten years in the Institutional Division of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice according to the release.

His prior drug-related felony conviction will increase his range of punishment up to 20 years according to the release.

