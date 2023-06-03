Southeast Texas man found guilty, gets 80 years in second trial for 2018 death of Orange County man

A mistrial in the case was declared in 2021.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ORANGE, Texas — Following a 2021 mistrial, a Southeast Texas man has been sentenced to 80 years in prison for the 2018 shooting death of a man in his own apartment in Orange.

Keondrick Barlow, 24, was found guilty and sentenced to 80 years in a Texas prison along with a $10,000 fine on Friday morning. He will be eligible for parole after serving 30 years of his sentence.

(EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video first aired on March 6, 2023.)

The verdict and sentencing followed a trial that began Monday in Orange County's 163rd District Court before Judge Rex Peveto.

Barlow fatally shot Octavius Lamont Williams, 37, in 2018 a jury found.

"I want to thank the jury for their decision. I believe it's a proper punishment for the crime, " prosecutor Reese Rhodes told 12News Friday afternoon.

"I would also like to thank the Orange Police Department for their work on this case and hopefully with this verdict Lamont William's Family will finally have closure," he also said.

Williams, 37, of Orange, was found just after 3 p.m. on December 22, 2018, in his Pine Avenue apartment in the 300 block of 2nd Street.

On September 30, 2021, a mistrial was declared for Barlow.

Orange Police Detective Robert Enmon told 12News in a previous report that preliminary autopsy results showed that Williams died from a single gunshot wound to the torso.

Family members of Williams told 12News previously that it looked like their loved one, who went by "Whoodi," had been robbed.

Throughout the investigation, detectives with the Orange Police Department determined Williams' death was a homicide.

After receiving forensic evidence, detectives were able to obtain and serve a murder warrant to Barlow.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.