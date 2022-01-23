End of 'lengthy narcotics investigation' leads to arrest of man, now facing multiple felony charges

Roy Allen John Jr. was arrested on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022.

ORANGE, Texas — A man is facing multiple charges after the end of what police called a “lengthy narcotics investigation.”

West Orange Police arrested 45-year-old Roy Allen John Jr. on Sunday, January 23. The investigation led to the seizure of drugs and multiple firearms.

John is now facing multiple felony charges including:

Delivery of a controlled substance, a first degree felony

Possession of a controlled substance, a second degree felony of

Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third degree felony

The City of Orange Narcotics Division and the West Orange Police Department worked together during the investigation.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From a West Orange Police Department release:

