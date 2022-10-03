Man indicted on 2 counts of aggravated assault after West End Beaumont shooting left two injured

Police learned the shooting stemmed from Anthony Tobar confronting his neighbors about a "suspicious vehicle."

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BEAUMONT, Texas — A man is facing multiple charges after an early March shooting that took place in Beaumont's West End left two people injured.

A Jefferson County grand jury handed up an indictment to 23-year-old Anthony Tobar for two counts of aggravated assault, according to a probable cause affidavit.

(EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video is from a March 10, 2022 newscast.)

The shooting took place on March 10. Beaumont Police went to the 5700 block of Longwood Street after receiving a call about a victim of a shooting shortly before 5 p.m.

While on their way to the area, police were told there were actually two victims. Tobar was detained by responding officers when they got to the scene, according to the affidavit.

Police learned the shooting stemmed from Tobar confronting his neighbors about a "suspicious vehicle." During the confrontation, Tobar shot the two victims with a shotgun.

Both sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Tobar was arrested for aggravated assault and taken to the Jefferson County Jail, according to the affidavit. His bond was set at $200,000.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.