Man facing felony charge following theft at trucking company in Kirbyville

Shacoby Robinson is being held in the Jasper County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

KIRBYVILLE, Texas — A man accused of stealing from a trucking company in Kirbyville is facing a felony charge.

It happened on Thursday, September 15, 2022. Deputies with the Jasper County Sheriff's Office responded to the Ellis Trucking Company in Kirbyville after receiving a call about a theft.

Deputies obtained surveillance footage that showed a man, who was driving a white GMC Yukon with a trailer, stealing brake cores, according to a Jasper County Sheriff's Office release. He was later identified as Shacoby Robinson, 28 of Jasper.

The suspected GMC was spotted at an area recycling business in Jasper. The stolen brake cores were with the GMC.

Deputies arrested Robinson and charged him with theft of property. He is being held in the Jasper County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

From a Jasper County Sheriff's Office release:

