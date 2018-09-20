BEAUMONT — Police have released new details after Wednesday night's standoff in a Beaumont neighborhood.

Beaumont Police responded to Landis Drive in reference to a disturbance at 12:20 p.m. on Wednesday, September 19, 2018.

The suspect, identified as Steven Hemingway, a 36 year old Beaumont resident, made threats against his family and barricaded himself inside the residence with two children, ages 6 months old and 6 years old.

Officers were unable to make contact with Hemmingway so SWAT was called out for backup.

After 10 hours, Hemingway exited the rear of the residence holding both children.

Hemingway was taken into custody and both children were transported to a local hospital by Beaumont EMS.

Hemingway was transported to the Jefferson County Jail, charged with terroristic threat- family violence, felon in possession of a firearm, and two counts of endangering a child.

He also had an outstanding warrant for a motion to revoke probation.

