Man expected to live after getting shot, robbed in Port Neches Market Basket parking lot

PORT NECHES, Texas — The Port Neches Police Department is investigating a shooting and robbery that took place in the parking lot of Market Basket Friday morning.

Port Neches Officers were called to the Powerhouse Gym in the 2800 block of Nall street on Friday around 11:45 a.m. in reference to a person who had been shot.

The victim said he had been robbed by two men in the parking lot of Market Basket located at 864 Magnolia Avenue. Officers reported to both scenes.

The victim was found with gunshot wounds in his hand and leg, police records show. He was taken to St. Elizabeth’s hospital and is expected to live, according to Port Neches Police Chief Paul Lemoine.

Officers spoke to two witnesses at the crime scene in the Market Basket parking lot. Officers learned the suspect was last seen eastbound on Nall Street after leaving the area in a late model Ford Mustang.

Investigators have information to believe that the victim and suspect knew each other. There is no danger to the public, according to Chief Lemoine.

If you have information about this crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or text “BMT” followed by your tip information to CRIMES (274637) from your mobile phone.

