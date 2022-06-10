Investigating underway after man enters Evadale church with handgun, leaves before deputies arrive

Members said they did not know the man, and his identity is still unknown.

JASPER, Texas — Concerned members of a Jasper County church contacted area authorities after spotting a man with a gun inside the building.

It happened on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 night at a church in the Evadale area. Church members told deputies that halfway through the service, a man walked in and sat down in the last row.

Members said they did not know the man, and his identity is still unknown.

A sound technician reported that they noticed a handgun sticking out the top of the unknown man’s pocket. The man left before deputies got to the church.

The name and exact location of the church is unclear.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.