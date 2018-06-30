A man died Friday night after being dropped off at Beaumont hospital just before 11 p.m. after being shot.

The man, who police have not yet identified, was dropped off at the Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital emergency room in Beaumont at 10:52 p.m. Friday according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.

This is a developing story. We will update with more as soon as we receive confirmed information.

From the Beaumont Police Department...

Last night at 10:52 p.m. Beaumont Police received a call from Baptist hospital located at 3080 College in reference to victim of a shooting who had just been dropped off.

The driver of the vehicle that transported the victim was seen hiding items in the hospital parking lot. Officers quickly located the vehicle and detained two occupants.

The preliminary investigation has revealed that the shooting had occurred inside the vehicle at another location.

A handgun was recovered with an amount of illicit substances from inside the vehicle.

The investigation is still on-going and detectives are still in the process of interviewing witness and involved parties.

After the victim was taken to the emergency room he was pronounced deceased a short time later.

The victim’s name will be released after full and proper notifications have been made.

