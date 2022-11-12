Man dead after Friday night shooting at Cove Terrace Apartments in Orange

The identity and exact age of the victim is currently unknown.

ORANGE, Texas — Orange Police are investigating after a Friday night shooting left one person dead.

It happened at the Cove Terrace Apartments after 10:30 p.m. Justice of Peace Joy Dubose-Simonton was called to the scene after officials received reports of a shooting.

Judge Dubose-Simonton told a 12News crew she pronounced a man dead at the scene.

The identity and exact age of the victim is currently unknown. It is also unclear how many people were involved in the deadly incident or if anyone else was injured during it.

This is a developing story. We will update you on-air and online as we learn more information.

