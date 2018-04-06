A man convicted of the 2014 murder of 16-year-old Lexy Bertrand has won an appeal for a retrial.

Prosecutors said Kelvin Roy caused a highway crash in which he intentionally tried to kill himself and a passenger by slamming into another vehicle. Bertrand was a passenger in that other vehicle.

The crash was on old highway 90 in Vidor.

Roy was convicted and sentenced to 75 years in prison, but his lawyer won an appeal last year.

The court could not successfully seat a jury in the case forcing the mistrial, Monday.

© 2018 KBMT