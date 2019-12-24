BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police have made an arrest in connection to the homicide of Reily Frances.

On Tuesday morning, detectives were informed of a location of the person witnesses observed using Frances’ car. The car was found by police on the evening of Monday, Dec. 23. in the 4000 block of Maida road at Northridge Manor.

Detectives previously assumed the car had been stolen. The car is a royal blue Volkswagen Jetta, license plate number MGJ-0225.

Following investigations, Beaumont Police found evidence linking suspect Raymond Holmes, 51, to Frances and his car.

Holmes spoke with Detectives and was later placed under arrest for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Holmes' bond is set at $750,000, according to a Beaumont Police Department news release.

Police believe that Frances and Holmes knew each other. The two were seen at a local nightclub over the weekend, according to Beaumont Police.

Police dispatch received a call around 7:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, from a person who told a dispatcher they found a body in a ditch in the 3000 block of Roland Road shortly after sunrise.

Beaumont EMS responded and pronounced the victim dead at the scene. Beaumont's Crime Unit detectives are investigating the case as a possible homicide, Officer Haley Morrow said.

Police have confirmed the case is a homicide. This is investigation is ongoing.

Beaumont Police full news release 12/24/2019..

In the early morning hours of December 24, 2019, BPD Detectives received information from witnesses who advised that they had located the person who they observed using Reily Frances’ vehicle (which had been recovered on the evening of December 23, in the 4000 block of Maida).

Detectives arrived to speak with the possible suspect and through investigation they located evidence linking the suspect to Riely and his vehicle.

The suspect was identified as Raymond Wayne Holmes, a 51 year old Beaumont man (pictured below). Holmes spoke with Detectives then was placed under arrest for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle. It is believed that Reily Frances and Holmes knew each other and were seen at a local nightclub over the weekend.

The investigation into the death of Reily Frances is still on-going. Detectives are awaiting complete autopsy results and ask anyone with information to please contact the Beaumont Police Department at 409-832-1234.

