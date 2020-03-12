Man charged with murder in shooting of man found lying in field in Beaumont's North End

Witnesses said Murray Odom yelled at Melvin Savoy over missing tools before shooting him and running into a house to ask other people to call for an ambulance.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The man arrested for shooting another man found lying in a field in Beaumont's North End neighborhood has been indicted by a Jefferson County Grand Jury.

Murray Melvin Odom III, 45, turned himself into Beaumont Police Oct. 17 after Beaumont EMS found a man lying unconscious in the 1600 block of Leight Street at 3:25 p.m. Oct. 15, Beaumont Police said in a news release.

Officers who responded to the scene found Melvin Savoy, 56, with a gunshot wound to his lower body lying in a pool of blood in an open field on Leight Street, according to the probable cause affidavit.

A Jefferson County Grand Jury indicted Odom with first degree murder Wednesday, Dec. 2.

A witness told police they heard a verbal dispute between the two men and overheard Odom yelling at Savoy that he was missing tools. Then the witness said he heard a gunshot and saw Odom flee the scene in an older white pickup truck and Savoy laying on the ground in the field.

Another witness reported being inside a home on Lela Street when Odom ran inside and told him to call an ambulance because someone was hurt.