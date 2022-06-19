Man charged with murder after deadly shooting in Deweyville Saturday

At this time, it is unclear what led to the deadly shooting.

DEWEYVILLE, Texas — Newton County deputies are investigating after a shooting in Deweyville claimed the life of man.

The deadly shooting happened on Saturday, June 18, 2022. Newton County deputies responded to the 190 block of County Road 4213 after someone called and said a man had been shot and was dead.

The victim was later identified as 39-year-old James Holly.

Deputies got to the scene at 5:44 p.m. and arrested the suspected shooter, 20-year-old Zachary Allen Wilson. Wilson was taken to the Newton County Jail.

On Sunday, Wilson was arraigned for murder and his bond was set at $75,000

Deputies have not said what led up to the violence.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From a Newton County Sheriff's Office release:

Murder Investigation – at the 190 Block of County Road 4213. On Saturday, June 18, 2022, at approximately 5:23 pm the Sheriff’s Office Dispatcher received a 911 call and advised that an individual, James Holly (Victim) age 39, had been shot and was deceased at a residence located in the 190 Block of County Road 4213 in Deweyville. Deputies arrived at 5:44 pm and arrested the reported shooter, Zachary Allen Wilson age 20. Wilson was transported to the Newton County Jail. On Sunday, June 19, 2022, Wilson was arraigned for Murder, and his bond was set at $75,000.00. This case is active and is still under investigation.

