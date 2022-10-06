Felicia Johnson update: Man charged with murder in disappearance of 24-year-old woman

The suspect has been identified as 28-year-old Chukwuebuka Nwobodo. He is not in custody.

HOUSTON — Murder charges have been filed against a man who police say killed Felicia Johnson, the 24-year-old woman who's been missing for nearly eight weeks, Houston police announced on Thursday.

The man has been identified as 28-year-old Chukwuebuka Nwobodo. Police say he's also charged with tampering with evidence. He is currently not in custody.

Johnson was reported missing on April 16. Her father believed she went missing after interviewing for a job at an adult entertainment club on Houston's northwest side.

But police said an investigation revealed Johnson left a hotel in Houston's Medical Center in the early morning hours of April 16 and was later picked up at an apartment complex by Nwobodo in the 3200 block of Windchase Boulevard.

Police said Nwobodo then took her to his apartment and killed her before disposing of her cell phone in Bear Creek Pioneers Park. Her cell phone was later found by family members covered in blood.

Police said it is believed Nwobodo disposed of Johnson's body a few days after the murder.

Her body has yet to be recovered.