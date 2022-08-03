Man rejects plea deal, will stand trial on 5 sex crimes against children charges

Kenneth Wayne Silvey is charged with three counts of indecency with a child and two counts of aggravated sexual assault of child.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 62-year-old man charged with five total counts of sex crimes against children is set to stand trial after rejecting a plea deal.

Kenneth Wayne Silvey is charged with three counts of indecency with a child and two counts of aggravated sexual assault of child. Silvey served time for the sexual assault of a 20-year-old in 1985, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety sex offender database.

Silvey appeared before Judge Raquel West via Zoom Wednesday morning.

Silvey's attorney, James Makin, told Judge West that Silvey wanted to reject the deal offered by district attorney. Judge West asked Silvey if that is what he wanted and he said yes.

If Silvey had accepted the plea, he would have been given a 40-year sentence.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

