Man charged in connection with 2021 murder standing trial for 2018 robbery

Jacorry Jamard Green is charged with murder, robbery, aggravated robbery and burglary of a habitation, according to jail records.

Example video title will go here for this video

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 22-year-old Beaumont man who is facing multiple charges in connection with a deadly 2021 shooting and a string of 2018 robberies is standing trial for one of the charges.

Jacorry Jamard Green is charged with murder, robbery, aggravated robbery and burglary of a habitation according to jail records.

The current trial is in connection with the aggravated robbery charge. Green was charged with aggravated robbery in September 2018 following a string of robberies that police said, "plagued the City of Beaumont."

Jury selection began Tuesday morning. The jury began deliberating late Tuesday afternoon.

Green is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail bonds totaling more than $1.5 million, according to jail records.

Once this trial is complete, Green will face a future trial in connection with crimes unrelated to the 2018 incident. Those charges stem from the 2021 shooting death of 29-year-old Tyler Womack in Beaumont and a burglary.

The deadly shooting took place early Sunday, July 11, 2021 morning. Beaumont Police were called to the 4200 block of Woodlawn Drive where they found Womack suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Womack was pronounced dead at the scene.

A trail of blood that led to a nearby residence and evidence found there led investigators to believe the shooting occurred at a different location.

Detectives later learned that Green was allegedly involved in the murder, according to a probable cause affidavit. Green already had an active warrant out for his arrest for robbery and was wearing an ankle monitor.

Beaumont Police found Green two days later in a vehicle in the 900 block of W. Florida. Green was found to be in possession of a handgun that police believe was taken during the Sunday shooting.

Police obtained a sworn statement from a witness who said Green told them he was at the scene at the time of the murder, according to an affidavit.

Green was already in jail for a robbery charge when Judge Ben Collins signed a murder warrant in July of 2021, officially charging him with the murder of Womack.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.