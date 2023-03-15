Man charged in 2020 shooting death of Beaumont father rejects second plea deal, could soon stand trial after

Markeith Rashaad Morgan is charged with murder in the death of 32-year-old Antonio Wilson.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man charged in the death of an area father could soon stand trial for murder after rejecting a second plea deal offer.

Markeith Rashaad Morgan is charged with murder in the death of 32-year-old Antonio Wilson. Wilson was shot to death in 2020.

Morgan appeared before Judge Raquel West via Zoom Wednesday morning. Judge West asked Morgan's attorney, Tom Burbank, if he was ready to go to trial.

Burbank told the judge the state offered a 10-year plea offer, and Morgan wanted to reject the offer and have a trial instead. He previously rejected a plea offer for 40 years in August.

If found guilty, Morgan faces from five to 99 years or life in prison.

The deadly shooting happened on Thursday, August 6, 2020. Beaumont Police responded to the 5900 block of Bedford Drive after receiving a call about a victim of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found Wilson in a parking lot of the apartment complex Beaumont EMS arrived and took Wilson to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

In January 2022, Beaumont Police Department Persons Detectives obtained a murder warrant for Morgan. Police, along with the US Marshals Service, arrested Morgan in the 2200 block of W. Virginia Street.

Those who knew and loved Wilson said he was a father and a highly respected member of the community. A year after Wilson's death, his family met with Beaumont Police with the hope of finding the suspects involved in the murder.

