Man caught after bolting from Jefferson County courtroom, leaping over 2nd floor balcony

BEAUMONT, Texas — A man's dash for freedom was short-lived Wednesday morning after he jumped from a second story balcony inside the Jefferson County Courthouse only to be caught minutes later.

Brandon Miller was appearing before Judge John Stevens in Jefferson County's Criminal District Court Wednesday morning when he learned he was going have his bond revoked because of a positive drug test.

Miller then ran from the second-floor courtroom, jumped about 15 feet over the balcony to the first floor and ran out the front doors of the courthouse according to a Jefferson County Sheriff's Office spokesperson.

“You are taken into custody. This isn’t a debate. You follow the rules or else you’re held accountable," Judge Stevens told Miller before he ran from the courtroom.

A woman in the courtroom screamed to Miller, begging him not to run, before he evaded deputies and ran out the door.

Miller could be heard in court yelling "I'm not going to jail" before he left.

A witness, who works in the courthouse, told 12News that he saw Miller jump from the balcony and try to escape before being detained by Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies.

The witness said Miller needed medical attention after being caught.

He was originally facing two charges of evading detention and three drug possession charges.

The Sheriff's Office spokesperson did not say if Miller would be facing new charges yet.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

