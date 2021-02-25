Man barricaded in Orange County home holds deputies, officers at bay Thursday afternoon

A large law enforcement presence is gathered around the home including deputies and Texas DPS officers.

ORANGE, Texas — Orange County deputies are involved in a standoff at a home just west of Orange Thursday afternoon.

The standoff involving a man barricaded inside a home near Atkinson Circle and Tulane Road began just after noon.

A large law enforcement presence is gathered around the home including deputies and officers from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Officials have not released much information at this point.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

