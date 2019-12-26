BEAUMONT, Texas — A man from Livingston was arrested with narcotics late Christmas Eve after police found him hiding under a car at a dealership.

Beaumont Police responded to a call about a man pulling on the door handles of cars at the Kinsel Ford dealership at 3555 Eastex Freeway at 10:53 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24. They found the man trying to hide under a car and arrested him, Sgt. Cody Guedry said in a news release.

Officers also caught the suspect, Roger Dale Gallier, 42, trying to away a stolen .40 caliber pistol while coming out from under the car. While running from police, Gallier also tried to discard a backpack with another stolen .40 caliber pistol, narcotics, identifying information that did not belong to him and his white Ford F-250 with fake license plates, Guedry said.

Beaumont Police found a stolen tail gate from a car in the sales lot and other items they also believe were stolen. Gallier is a convicted felon with an outstanding warrant for failing to comply with sex offender registration in Polk County, Guedry said.

Gallier was charged with evading arrest, being a felon in possession of firearm, theft of firearm, fraudulent possession of identifying information, felony theft, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and the outstanding warrant for failing to comply with sex offender registration in Polk county.

He was taken to the Jefferson County Jail.

