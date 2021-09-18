Lake Charles man arrested after early Saturday chase in Orange County ends in Louisiana

The driver, identified as Joshua Bernard, 37, fled from law enforcement officers on Interstate Highway 10 in Orange County.

ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — A Lake Charles man is behind bars in Orange County after a traffic violation led to a police chase that ended in Louisiana, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

A DPS Trooper attempted to stop a 2005 Lincoln passenger car for a traffic violation Saturday around 1:05 a.m.

The driver, identified as Joshua Bernard, 37, fled from law enforcement officers on Interstate Highway 10 in Orange County. The chase continued into Louisiana.

The Vinton Police Department helped DPS Troopers bring the chase to an end.

Bernard was taken into custody and charged with evading in a motor vehicle, the release says.

Orange County jail records show the man was charged with other offenses such as possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, speeding, driving without a license, and reckless driving.

His total bond amount is $22,200, according to jail records.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

