PORT ARTHUR — A police department spokesperson said charges are pending against an inmate at the Jefferson County jail believed to be the man seen on surveillance video ripping cash registers from the counter at two Port Arthur donut shops.

Manuel Diaz, 38, was arrested Wednesday on non-related charges. He had warrants for stealing a car and drug possession. Detectives say they believe he is the same person who went to Master Donuts on 9th Avenue and Southern Mid Donuts on Memorial Blvd, Tuesday, and stole the cash registers after distracting employees. The donut shop thefts happened within less than an hour of each other.

Jail records on Thursday morning show Diaz is held on $200,000 bond.

