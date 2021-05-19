Man arrested on burglary charges in connection with post-hurricane home invasions in Port Arthur

Detectives say the arrest is the result of an ongoing investigation that started after Hurricane Laura.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A man accused of burglarizing multiple homes in Port Arthur after Hurricane Laura is now in police custody, according to the Port Arthur Police Department.

Larry Hebert, 25, was arrested Wednesday in the 4200 block of Lansing Avenue after a search warrant and an arrest warrant was issued, according to Detective Mike Hebert with the Port Arthur Police Department.

A SWAT team with the Port Arthur Police Department executed the search warrant and found several firearms at the Lansing Avenue residence. Larry Hebert is charged with multiple burglaries, Detective Hebert tells 12News.

Detective Hebert said the arrest is the result of an ongoing investigation that started in August 2020, after Hurricane Laura hit Southeast Texas.

There were individuals who came into the neighborhood after the storm and began to break into houses, according to Detective Hebert.

Detective Hebert said the burglaries were a shock to residents because the neighborhood was known to be safe with little of this kind of activity before the burglaries started.



Neighbors spoke out and called for a town hall meeting where police said they would try to get justice for the residents, Detective Hebert tells 12News. On Wednesday, he said justice is served.

Detectives say the investigation continues into other home burglaries within the Pear Ridge area of Port Arthur. A drive-by shooting that happened Tuesday just before 2 a.m. in the 3600 block of 41st Street in Port Arthur is also apart of the ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

