Man arrested after narcotics, guns seized from Port Arthur home

During the search, officers located 15.96 grams of powder cocaine and 5.10 grams of crack cocaine.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A search warrant was executed Thursday which led to the arrest of one man in Port Arthur.

The Port Arthur Police Narcotics and Guns Unit along with members of the SWAT team executed the warrant at 1950 10th Street, for the possible discovery of crack cocaine, according to a Facebook post from the Port Arthur Police Department.

During the search, officers located 15.96 grams of powder cocaine and 5.10 grams of crack cocaine.

They also discovered two rifles, a handgun with a 50 round drum and a large amount of money inside the residence, according to the post.

Officials arrested 32-year-old Johnathon Granger, who was located inside the home.

Granger was transported to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility where he is charged with manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty group 1, which is a first degree felony.

From a Port Arthur Police Department Facebook post:

Today, August 4, 2022, the Port Arthur Police Narcotics and Guns Unit along with members of the SWAT team executed a search warrant at 1950 10th St., for the possible discovery of crack cocaine. During the search, members of the PAPD Narcotics and Guns Unit located 15.96 grams of powder cocaine and 5.10 grams of crack cocaine. Also, two rifles, a handgun with a 50 round drum and a large amount of money were located and seized inside the residence. 32-year-old, Johnathon Granger was located inside the home. He was arrested and transported to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility where he is charged with Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1 > = 4G < 200G, 1st Degree Felony.