Man arrested in 'suspicious death' investigation involving Port Arthur woman thrown from moving car

The suspect is jailed on a $500,000 bond, jail records show.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A suspect in the “suspicious death” of a 26-year-old woman who police say was thrown from a moving vehicle is now behind bars, according to the Port Arthur Police Detective Mike Hebert.

Lonnie Dale Rogers Jr., 48, of Nederland, was arrested Wednesday on a manslaughter charge in connection with the death of Madison Martinez. Rogers is in the Jefferson County jail on a $500,000 bond, jail records show.

Editor's note: The video above is from an Oct. 19, 2021 newscast.

Police said Martinez was thrown from a moving vehicle on 9th Avenue in Port Arthur on Friday, Oct. 15. She was taken to a hospital where she later died the following day.

Detective Mike Hebert with the Port Arthur Police Department previously said Martinez's death was being investigated as a “suspicious death.”

Police said the death of Martinez is "an ongoing and fluid investigation," and detectives are continuing to follow leads in the investigation.

Full news release from the Port Arthur Police Department...

On October 15, 2021 at approximately 9:49am, Port Arthur Police Department responded to the area of Lake Arthur Dr. and 9th Ave., in reference to a female who was possibly thrown from a vehicle.

Officers arrived on scene and located an unresponsive female. The victim, later identified as, 27-year-old, Madison Martinez, had suffered life-threatening injuries. She was transported to a local hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

On November 10, 2021, an arrest warrant for Manslaughter was issued for Lonnie Rodgers, 48, out of Nederland. Rodgers was taken into custody without incident, a short time after the warrant was issued.



The death of Madison Martinez is an ongoing and fluid investigation. The Criminal Investigations Division of the Port Arthur Police Department continues to follow leads and no further information will be released at this time.

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device