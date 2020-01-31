PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police and their SWAT team arrested a man making crack cocaine with a microwave Friday afternoon.

Officers entered the house in the 1600 block of 19th Street with a search warrant around 1:10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, Port Arthur Police said in a news release. They found a 26-year-old man converting powder cocaine into crack cocaine with baking soda, water and a microwave.

The SWAT team searched the house and found 24 grams of crack cocaine, an ounce of powder cocaine, an SKS style fire arm and a .40 caliber handgun.

Port Arthur Police said they believe the 26-year-old man arrested has ties to an active street gang in the city.

He was taken to the Jefferson County Jail and charged with possession of a controlled substance, which is a first degree felony.

Additional charged for the firearms may follow, Port Arthur Police said.

