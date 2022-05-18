Man arrested in connection with early Wednesday death of woman in Jasper County

The suspect was caught around 6 a.m. after a manhunt.

JASPER, Texas — Deputies in Jasper County are investigating the death of a woman at a home in the northern part of the county early Wednesday.

One suspect, Ontario Brooks, was taken into custody at about 6 a.m. following a manhunt that ended near FM 1007 and Highway 96 according to Jasper County chief deputy Scott Duncan.

The woman was found at a home on Circle Drive according to Duncan.

Deputies have not yet released the identity of the woman.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

