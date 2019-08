ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — A man was arrested in Hardin County Tuesday night and taken to Orange County Jail on a continuous sexual assault of a young child charge.

Zachary Thomas Baker is held on a $25,000 bond following his arrest according to jail records.

The 18-year-old's case has been assigned to the 128th District Court.

If convicted, Baker faces from 20 to 99 years, or life in prison.

